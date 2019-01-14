Gold Prices Jump by 225 Rupees: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign gold rose by Rs 100 to Rs 25,400 per piece of eight grams.

Gold prices on Monday went up by Rs 225 to Rs 33,100 per 10 grams at the bullion market in the national capital, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The jump came on the back of positive trend overseas and a surge in demand from local jewellers, reported the agency quoting the All India Sarafa Association. Silver, too, followed the gold prices and gained Rs 250 to Rs 40,100 per kg on increased demand from industrial units and coin makers. Firm trend overseas and support from local jewellers amid a weaker rupee led to boost in the prices of yellow metal, said the report citing traders.

Here are five things to know about gold, silver prices today:

1. Globally, gold prices rose on Monday as investors sought safety as equities slipped after weak Chinese trade data dented risk sentiment and rekindled fears of a global economic slowdown, reported news agency Reuters. Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $1,294.59 per ounce in intraday trade, while US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $1,295 per ounce.

2. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities advanced by Rs 225 each to Rs 33,100 and Rs 32,950 per 10 grams, respectively.

3. Similarly, sovereign gold rose by Rs 100 to Rs 25,400 per piece of eight grams.

4. Silver ready gained by Rs 250 to Rs 40,100 per kg, while weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 146 to Rs 39,617 per kg.

5. Silver coins, however, held flat at Rs 77,000 for buying and Rs 78,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

