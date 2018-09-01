Gold Prices Edge Up Marginally: Key Things To Know

Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight grams.

New Delhi: Gold prices edged up by Rs 10 to Rs 31,350 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Saturday, extending its rising streak for the third straight day, tracking a firm trend overseas amid continued buying by local jewellers, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Silver also hardened by Rs 50 to Rs 38,350 per kg backed on increased offtake by industrial units. Traders said apart from a firm trend overseas, steady inflow of buying by local jewellers to meet the ongoing festive season demand at the domestic spot market kept gold prices higher.

Here are key things to know about gold, silver prices today:

1. Globally, gold ticked higher on Friday despite a stronger dollar, as investors worried about an escalation in the US-China trade dispute after fresh threats by US President Donald Trump, though bullion was still headed for its fifth straight monthly decline, reported Reuters.

Spot gold gained 0.1 per cent at $1,200.70 per ounce by 1734 GMT for a rise of about 4 per cent from the 19-month low of $1,159.96 hit on August 16.

2. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity edged up by Rs 10 each to Rs 31,350 and Rs 31,200 per 10 grams, respectively. The metal had gained Rs 260 in last two days.

3. Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight grams.

4. Silver ready rose by 50 to Rs 38,350 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 160 to Rs 37,115 per kg.

5. But, silver coins remained flat at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)