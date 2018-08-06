Gold Prices Edge Up, Silver Also Gain Today: Key Things To Know

Gold Silver Prices Today: The precious metal had gained Rs 115 in last two sessions of trade.

Gold prices strengthened by Rs 35 to Rs 30,585 per 10 grams at the bullion market today, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). According to analysts, the rise in gold prices is due to the persistent buying by local jewelers and shrugging off a weak trend overseas. Silver prices also rose today by Rs 100 to Rs 39,200 per kg due to by increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers, as reported by PTI. Globally, gold fell 0.17 per cent to $ 1,211.20 and silver by 0.29 per cent to $15.33 an ounce in Singapore.

Key things to know about gold prices, silver rates today:

1. Determined buying by local jewellers to meet rising demand from retailers at the domestic spot market kept gold prices elevated but a weak trend overseas restricted the gains, said experts.

2. "Strength in US dollar capped gold today after a latest recovery. Prices bounced back on Friday due to short covering but that was short lived as today again tumbled on the MCX. Meanwhile, the US dollar index stayed around a three week high above 95 levels following upbeat jobs data", said Jigar Trivedi, Fundamental Research Analyst - Commodities, AnandRathi Commodities.

3. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity gained Rs 35 each to Rs 30,585 and Rs 30,435 per 10 grams, respectively.

4. The precious metal had gained Rs 115 in the last two sessions of trade.

5. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,600 per piece of eight grams in limited deals.

6. Silver ready strengthened by Rs 100 to Rs 39,200 per kg, while weekly-based delivery floated lower by Rs 160 to Rs 37,910 per kg. Silver coins too spurted by Rs 1,000 to Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

7. Globally, gold prices rebounded on Friday from a 17-month low of $1,204 per ounce as dollar slipped after data showed US job growth slowed in July. (With Agencies inputs)

