Gold Prices Remain Stable, Silver Rates Drop By Rs 150: 5 Things To Know

On Monday, gold prices rose by Rs 100 to settle at Rs 31,850.

Gold prices remained stable at Rs 31,850 per 10 gram in the bullion market on Tuesday, reported Press Trust of India (PTI). Sovereign gold too remained steady at Rs 24,800 per piece of 8 gram. However, silver rates fell by Rs 150 to Rs 37,300 per kg owing to lower demand from industrial units on Tuesday; traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. On Monday, gold prices rose by Rs 100 to settle at Rs 31,850 and silver rates increased by Rs 150 to close at Rs 37,450 per kg.

Here are 5 things to know about gold prices, silver rates:

1. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity remained unchanged at Rs 31,850 and Rs 31,700 per 10 gram, respectively.

2. Globally, gold traded lower by 0.01 per cent at $1,222.50 an ounce, while silver was up by 0.04 per cent at $14.30 an ounce in the London market.

3. "MCX gold was steady as investors await comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that could shed light on the central bank's tightening path, as well as minutes from the latest policy meeting that will be released on Thursday. Traders were also assessing the latest developments in the US-China trade war", said Jigar Trivedi, Fundamental Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Commodities.

4. Silver ready went down by Rs 150 to Rs 37,300 per kg and its weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 274 to Rs 36,035 per kg.

5. Silver coins continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces