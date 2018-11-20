Gold Prices Decline For Second Straight Day: 5 Things To Know

Losses in gold prices came amid tepid demand from local jewellers.

Extending slide for a second straight day, gold prices dipped by Rs 100 to Rs 32,000 per 10 gram Tuesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Losses in gold prices came amid tepid demand from local jewellers despite the precious metal edging higher globally. Silver rates followed suit and fell by Rs 200 to Rs 37,900 per kg. On Monday, gold prices declined by Rs 50 to Rs. 32,100 per 10 gram while silver rates weakened by Rs 50 to Rs 38,100 per kg.



Here are 5 things you should know gold prices, silver rates on Tuesday:

1. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity fell by Rs 100 each to Rs 32,000 and Rs 31,850 per 10 gram, respectively.

2. In the international market, gold gained 0.09 per cent to USD 1,226 an ounce and silver by 0.07 per cent to USD 14.50 an ounce in London.

3. Sovereign gold, on the other hand, remained unchanged at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight gram in scattered deals.

4. Silver ready continued its weakness and fell by another Rs 200 to Rs 37,900 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 251 to Rs 36,769 per kg.

5. Silver coins, however, maintained a steady trend at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces. (With agency inputs)