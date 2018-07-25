Gold Gains Marginally After Two Days Of Losses: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign gold remained flat at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight grams in limited deals.

Reversing its two-day losing streak, gold recovered by Rs 10 to Rs 30,850 per 10 grams, driven by a firm trend overseas amid scattered buying by local jewellers, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Silver also strengthened by Rs 155 to 39,480 per kg on increased off take by industrial units and coin makers. Sentiment turned better after gold prices inched higher in global markets as the greenback softened, while investors awaited US economic growth data due later this week, traders said.

Here are five things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. Globally, gold steadied near one-year lows on Wednesday as the dollar slipped, while lack of clarity over where a brewing trade spat between the United States and Europe is heading kept most markets range-bound, reported news agency Reuters.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $1,231.14 an ounce at 1001 GMT. It touched $1,211.08 last week, the lowest since July last year, for a loss of more than 10 per cent since April 11. US gold futures gained 0.1 per cent to $1,226.20.

2. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity inched up by Rs 10 each to Rs 30,850 and Rs 30,700 per 10 grams, respectively. It had lost Rs 130 in the last two days.

3. Sovereign remained flat at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight grams in limited deals.

4. In line with overall trend, silver ready advanced by Rs 155 to Rs 39,480 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 90 to Rs 38,480 per kg.

5. Silver coins, however, maintained a steady trend at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agencies inputs)