Gold Prices Surge After 4-Day Fall: 5 Things To Know

New Delhi: Gold prices surged by Rs 210 to Rs 31,570 per ten grams at the bullion market on Wednesday, largely driven by a firm trend overseas amid pick-up in buying by local jewellers, reported news agency Press Trust of India. However, silver remained under selling pressure and slipped below the Rs 40,000-mark by plunging Rs 390 to Rs 39,910 per kg. Traders said sentiment bolstered after gold prices rose to a one-week high in global markets, rebounding from a seven-month low touched in the previous session, as a softer US dollar stoked demand for the yellow metal.

Here are key things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $1,260.06 an ounce in recent trade. The yellow metal gained over $20 from Tuesday's low of $1,237.32 an ounce, its weakest since December 12.

2. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rebounded by Rs 210 each to Rs 31,570 and Rs 31,420 per ten grams, respectively. It had lost Rs 290 in the previous four days.

3. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams.

4. On the other hand, silver ready dropped further by Rs 390 to Rs 39,910 per kg, while weekly-based delivery recovered by Rs 315 to Rs 39,260 per kg on speculative buying.

5. Silver coins, however, maintained a steady trend at Rs 75,000 for buying and Rs 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

