Gold Prices Slump Rs 185 On Weak Global Cues, Silver Steady: 5 Things To Know

Here are five things to know about gold prices today:
1. Globally, gold fell 0.11 per cent to $1,273.21 anounce while silver edged up 0.10 per cent to $16.32 an ounce in Singapore.
2. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity slipped by Rs 185 each to Rs 31,715 and Rs 31,565 per ten gram, respectively.
3. The precious metal had gained Rs 100 yesterday. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight gram.
4. On the other hand, silver ended steady at Rs 41,000 per kg on scattered demand, while weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 275 to Rs 39,730 per kg on offerings by stockists.
5. Silver coins continued to be traded at previous level of Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
(With PTI Inputs)