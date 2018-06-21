Gold Prices Fall For Second Straight Day: 5 Things To Know Globally, gold fell 0.17 per cent to $1,265.66 an ounce and silver shed 0.23 per cent to $16.24 an ounce in Singapore today.

Share EMAIL PRINT Gold silver prices today: In the national capital, gold of 99.9%and 99.5% purity fell by Rs 145 each. New Delhi: Gold prices tumbled Rs 145 to Rs 31,570 per 10 grams at the bullion market today on fall in demand from local jewellers and retailers amid a weak trend overseas, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Gold on



Here are five key things to know about gold prices today:



1. Globally, gold fell 0.17 per cent to $1,265.66 an ounce and silver shed 0.23 per cent to $16.24 an ounce in Singapore today.



2. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity fell by Rs 145 each to Rs 31,570 and Rs 31,420 per 10 grams, respectively. The yellow metal had lost Rs 185 yesterday.



3. Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams.



4. On the other hand, silver ready traded at Rs 41,000 per kg on scattered deals but weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 240 to Rs 39,490 per kg on speculative selling.



5. Silver coins continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.



(With PTI Inputs)



