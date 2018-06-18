Gold Prices Edge Higher, Silver Declines: 5 Things To Know Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces

1. Globally, gold edged higher by 0.04% to $1,279.40 an ounce in Singapore as a trade dispute between the US and China triggered safe-haven buying.



2. In the national capital, silver ready fell by Rs 160 to Rs 41,190 per kg and weekly-based delivery shed Rs 65 to Rs 40,135 per kg.



3. Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.



4. On the other hand, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity ended flat at Rs 31,800 and Rs 31,650 per ten gram, respectively.



5. Gold had lost Rs 390 in Saturday's trade. Sovereign gold also remained unaltered at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight gram.



Silver on Monday fell by Rs 160 to Rs 41,190 per kg at the bullion market owing to reduced offtake by consuming industries, while gold held steady on scattered deals. Traders attributed the slide in silver to easing demand from industrial units and coin makers at the local spot market, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). However, gold ruled flat at Rs 31,800 per ten gram in scattered deals despite slightly better trend overseas.