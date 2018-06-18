NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Commodities

Gold Prices Edge Higher, Silver Declines: 5 Things To Know

Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces

Commodities | | Updated: June 18, 2018 15:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Gold Prices Edge Higher, Silver Declines: 5 Things To Know

In the national capital, silver ready fell by Rs 160 to Rs 41,190 per kg.

Silver on Monday fell by Rs 160 to Rs 41,190 per kg at the bullion market owing to reduced offtake by consuming industries, while gold held steady on scattered deals. Traders attributed the slide in silver to easing demand from industrial units and coin makers at the local spot market, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). However, gold ruled flat at Rs 31,800 per ten gram in scattered deals despite slightly better trend overseas.

Also Read: Monsoon Could Push Gold Price Higher As Rural Demand Picks Up. Where Is Gold Headed?

Here are the key things to know about gold prices today:

1. Globally, gold edged higher by 0.04% to $1,279.40 an ounce in Singapore as a trade dispute between the US and China triggered safe-haven buying.

2. In the national capital, silver ready fell by Rs 160 to Rs 41,190 per kg and weekly-based delivery shed Rs 65 to Rs 40,135 per kg.

3. Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

4. On the other hand, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity ended flat at Rs 31,800 and Rs 31,650 per ten gram, respectively.

Comments
5. Gold had lost Rs 390 in Saturday's trade. Sovereign gold also remained unaltered at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight gram.

(With PTI Inputs)
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Gold pricesilver price todayGold Silver Price

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilHIVTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOla

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top