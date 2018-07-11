Gold Prices Continue To Come Down: Key Things To Know

Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams in limited deals.

New Delhi: Gold prices fell further by Rs 30 to Rs 31,350 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Wednesday largely due to a weak trend overseas amid tepid demand from local jewellers, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Silver followed suit and lost another Rs 150 at Rs 40,500 per kg owing to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Marketmen said sentiment remained downbeat on the back of subdued global cues as the US dollar firmed amid an escalating trade spat between the United States and China.

Here are key things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent at $1,250.90 an ounce in recent trade. In the previous session, bullion hit a one-week low at $1,246.81 an ounce. US gold futures for August delivery were 0.3 per cent lower at $1,251.90 an ounce, reported news agency Reuters.

2. Furthermore, muted demand from local jewellers and retailers at the domestic spot market put pressure on prices.

3. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity shed Rs 30 each to Rs 31,350 and Rs 31,200 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 270 yesterday.

4. Sovereign, however, held steady at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams in limited deals. In sync with gold, silver ready drifted lower by Rs 150 to Rs 40,500 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 265 to Rs 39,610 per kg.

5. Silver coins, however, continued to be enquired at previous level of Rs 75,000 for buying and Rs 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

