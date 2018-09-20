Gold Prices Edge Lower Today, Silver Rates Rise: Key Things To Know

Gold prices today: Sovereign gold remained steady at Rs 24,500 per piece of 8 grams.

Gold prices lowered by Rs 10 to Rs 31,650 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Thursday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Weak demand from local jewellers amid subdued trend overseas led to fall in gold prices, said forex dealers. However, silver prices strengthened by Rs 100 to Rs 38,100 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity shed Rs 10 each at Rs 31,650 and Rs 31,500 per 10 grams, respectively.

Here are key things to know about gold prices, silver rates today:

1. According to traders, easing demand from local jewellers and retailers at prevailing levels at the domestic spot market and weak global cues, weighed on gold prices today.

2. On Wednesday, gold prices rose by Rs. 50 to Rs. 31,660 per 10 gram at the bullion market.

3. Sovereign gold remained steady at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight grams.

4. Silver ready advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 38,100 per kg, while weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 155 to Rs 37,320 per kg.

5. Silver coins remained flat at Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

6. Globally, gold fell 0.07 per cent to $1,202.80 an ounce and silver by 0.04 per cent to $14.22 an ounce in Singapore.

7. According to a Reuters report, gold has declined about 11.6 per cent from a peak in April, hurt by the intensifying US-China trade dispute and on rising US interest rates.

8. Gold has been stuck in a range between $1,215 and $1,187 for the past three weeks, with investors looking for a breakout on either side for further moves

