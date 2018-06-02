Gold Slumps By Rs 300 On Weak Global Cues, Low Demand

Five key things to know:
1. Traders said sentiment remained downbeat on the back of a weak global trend where gold fell after stronger than forecast US payrolls data boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve may press ahead with another US interest rate hike this month, lifting the dollar.
2. Globally, gold fell 0.37 per cent to $1,293.10 an ounce and silver 0.06 per cent to $16.38 an ounce in New York in yesterday's trade.
3. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity slumped further by Rs 300 each to Rs 31,600 and Rs 31,450 per ten grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 190 in last two days.
4. Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams. In sync with gold, silver ready declined by Rs 100 to Rs 40,500 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 145 to Rs 39,535 per kg.
Comments5.On the other hand, silver coins continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
