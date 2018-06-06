Gold Prices Jump Rs 260 On Firm Global Cues Sovereign gold continued to trade flat at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams in scattered deals.

Share EMAIL PRINT Globally, gold rose by 0.15% to $1,297.70 an ounce. New Delhi: Gold prices rebounded by Rs 260 to Rs 31,860 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Wednesday on firm cues from global markets and fresh buying by local jewellers. Silver prices also went up by Rs 250 to Rs 40,750 per kg, backed by increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Market men said sentiment turned better largely in sync with a firming trend overseas where gold prices inched up on a weaker dollar and lower treasury yields, but expectations of a US rate rise next week kept a lid on gains.



Here are key five things to know:



1. Globally, gold rose by 0.15 per cent to $1,297.70 an ounce and silver by 0.52 per cent to $16.55 an ounce in Singapore.



2. Besides, pick up in buying by local jewellers at domestic spot market, supported the upmove, traders said.



3. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity bounced back by Rs 260 each to Rs 31,860 and Rs 31,710 per 10 grams, respectively. It had lost Rs 50 in yesterday's trade.



4. Sovereign gold continued to trade flat at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams in scattered deals.



5. Following gold, silver ready shot up by Rs 250 to Rs 40,750 per kg while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 275 to Rs 39,850 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins remained unaltered at Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.



(With PTI Inputs)



