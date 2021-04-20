Gold Price Rise Marginally To Trade Above Rs 46,000/10 Gram, Silver Slips

Gold prices witnessed a marginal rise on Tuesday

Gold prices witnessed a marginal rise on Tuesday as the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold gained Rs 10 to go up to Rs 45,080 from the previous rate of Rs 45,070.

Also the price of 24-carat yellow metal surged by Rs 10 and went up to Rs 46,080 per 10 grams compared to Rs 46,070 of the previous day.

However silver prices witnessed a slump in its rates. On Tuesday, silver rates traded at Rs 684 for 10 grams from Rs 692 of the previous day, a dip of Rs 8 per 10 grams and Rs 80 for 100 grams.

Meanwhile in New Delhi, gold rate for today is Rs 46,410 for 22-carat while for 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 50,630.

In Chennai, the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 44,960, while for 24-carat the price is Rs 49,040 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata for 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal, the cost is Rs 46,910, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 49,610.

In the commercial capital Mumbai, buyers will have to shell out Rs 45,080 for 10 grams of 22-carat of yellow metal, while for 24-carat of the same quantity the rate is Rs 46,080.

The price of silver stood at Rs 68,400 in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for one kilogram.