Gold Prices Slip On Muted Demand, Silver Follows: 5 Things To Know

Gold, silver prices: On Saturday, the precious metal had gained Rs 45.

Gold prices slipped by Rs 50 to Rs 32,220 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Monday amid a weak global trend and slackened demand from local jewelers, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Silver rates also shed Rs 100 to Rs 39,500 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Apart from a weak global trend, tepid demand from local jewellers and retailers at the domestic spot market, weighed on gold prices, traders said.

Here are 5 things to know about gold prices, silver rates today:

1. Globally, gold fell 0.02 per cent to $1,227.20 an ounce, while silver was up 0.21 per cent to $14.73 an ounce in Singapore. According to analysts, geo-political concerns including tensions between Saudi Arabia and the West over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, developments related to Brexit, and Italy's budget woes are keeping investors interested in gold, reported news agency Reuters.

2. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5per cent purity declined by Rs 50 each to Rs 32,220 and Rs32,070 per 10 gram, respectively.

4. Sovereign remained steady at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight gram.

5. In sync with gold, silver ready slipped by Rs 100 to Rs39,500 per kg while weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 36 to Rs 38,759 per kg. Silver coins were unaltered at Rs 75,000 for buying and Rs 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces, reported PTI.