Gold Prices Drop, Silver Follows Suit: 5 Things To Know

Gold prices fell by Rs 70 to Rs 32,180 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Tuesday owing to slackened demand from local jewellers amid a weak trend overseas, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Silver rates also followed suit and eased by Rs 50 to Rs 39,700 per kg, hit by lower demand from industrial units and coin makers. Traders attributed the fall to easing demand from local jewellers and retailers following a weak trend overseas.

Here are 5 things to know about gold prices, silver rates:

1. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent fell by Rs 70 to Rs 32,180 per 10 gram, while 99.5 per cent purity lost Rs 80 to Rs 32,020 per 10 gram. The precious metal had gained Rs 200 Monday.

2. Sovereign gold, however, remained steady at Rs 24,700 per piece of 8 gram. Silver ready slipped by Rs 50 to Rs 39,700 per kg, while weekly-based delivery's decline was steeper, which fell by Rs 160 to Rs 39,100 per kg.

3. Globally, gold fell by 0.07 per cent to $1,226.90 an ounce and silver by 0.20 per cent to $14.73 an ounce in Singapore. Diversion of funds towards rising equity markets also dampened the sentiment, traders said. Gold prices held steady on Tuesday near last session's 2-1/2-month high as risk-averse investors sought refuge in the metal amid rising political tensions and economic uncertainty.

4. Gold, usually seen as a safe store of value during political and economic uncertainty, remains down nearly 10 percent from its April peak after investors preferred the dollar as the US-China trade war unfolded against a background of higher U.S. interest rates.

5. Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 75,000 for buying and Rs 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.