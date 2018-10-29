Gold Prices Remain Unchanged On Lower Demand

Sovereign gold, however, rose by Rs 100 to Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams.

Gold prices remained unchanged Monday and stood at Rs 32,550 per 10 grams at the bullion market mainly due to lower demand and tepid trend overseas. Silver, however, fell by Rs 100 to Rs 39,500 per kg from Rs 39,600 per kg on Saturday. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity remained flat at Rs 32,550 per 10 grams and Rs 32,400 per 10 grams, respectively.

Traders said that there was lower demand at the domestic market and movement in international markets were tepid which kept the prices of the metal flat.

Sovereign gold, however, rose by Rs 100 to Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams. Globally, gold prices stood at $1,230.80 an ounce in New York. Silver ready fell by Rs 100 to Rs 39,500 per kg. On the other hand, silver weekly based delivery rose marginally by Rs 23 to Rs 38,733 per kg. Besides, silver coins, were at Rs 750 and Rs 760.

