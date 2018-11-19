Gold Prices Slip On Sluggish Demand: 5 Things To Know

Gold, silver prices: Gold had gained Rs 135 on Saturday.

Gold prices declined by Rs 50 to Rs 32,100 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Monday, owing to slackened demand from local jewellers amid a weak trend overseas, reported Press Trust of India (PTI). Fall in demand from local jewellers and retailers and bearish trend overseas, after comments from Federal Reserve officials showed caution over the global economy, prompting investors to reassess the pace of future US interest rate hikes, mainly kept pressure on gold prices, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. Silver rates, too, weakened by Rs 50 to Rs 38,100 per kg.