Gold Prices Recover On Jeweller's Buying: 5 Things To Know

Gold, silver prices: On Saturday, gold fell by Rs 180 to Rs 32,070 per 10 gram.

Gold prices recovered by Rs 80 to Rs 32,150 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Monday on revival of buying by jewellers to meet wedding season demand even as the precious metal weakened overseas, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The rupee depreciating against the dollar by 54 paise to 73.04, making imports costlier, also supported the upside in gold prices, traders said. However, a weak trend overseas capped the gains. Silver rates also rose by Rs 150 to Rs 38,150 per kg on Monday.

Here are 5 things to know about gold prices, silver rates:

1. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rebounded by Rs 80 each to Rs 32,150 and Rs 32,000 per 10 gram, respectively.

2. Silver ready advanced by Rs 150 to Rs 38,150 per kg, while weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 235 to Rs 37,115 per kg. Silver coins held steady at Rs 75,000 for buying and Rs 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

3. Globally, gold fell 0.41 per cent to $1,205.50 an ounce in Singapore on Monday. Silver shed 0.11 per cent to $14.23 an ounce.

4. Sovereign followed suit and traded higher by Rs 100 to end at Rs 24,800 per piece of 8 gram.

5. Gold firmed up after falling by Rs 620 in the last four straight sessions. On Saturday, gold fell by Rs 180 to Rs 32,070 per 10 gram. Silver lost Rs 400 at Rs 38,000 per kg on Saturday.