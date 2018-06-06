Gold Price Falls On Lower Demand, Silver Gains

CommentsPure gold (99.9 per cent purity) also edged down by a similar amount to close at Rs 30,815 per 10 grams compared to Rs 30,820, yesterday. However, silver (.999 fineness) rose by Rs 250 to conclude at Rs 39,545 per kg as against Rs 39,295, previously. Globally, gold edged higher, propped up by a weaker dollar but it was unlikely to make a significant move before an expected US rate hike next week. Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,296.96 per ounce at early trade.
