Gold Rises On Global Cues, Buying By Jewellers

New Delhi: Gold prices rallied by Rs 65 to Rs 31,515 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Wednesday on a firm global trend and a pick-up in buying by local jewellers. Silver also moved up by Rs 60 to Rs 39,560 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.





Traders said sentiment got a boost after gold edged higher overseas on a weaker dollar following US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's sudden dismissal and after consumer price data pointed towards a path of gradual hikes in US interest rates.



Besides, fresh buying by local jewellers at the domestic spot market fuelled the uptrend, they said.



In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity moved up by Rs 65 each to Rs 31,515 and Rs 31,365 per 10 grams, respectively.



Sovereign however remained unaltered at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams in limited deals.



Following gold, silver ready rose by Rs 60 to Rs 39,560 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 125 to Rs 39,000 per kg.



Silver coins however continued to be traded at previous level of Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.



