Gold Prices Fall For Second Straight Day: 5 Things To Know

Falling for the second straight day, gold prices drifted lower by Rs 40 to Rs 32,550 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Saturday amid tepid demand from local jewellers and a weak trend overseas, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Silver, however, recovered by Rs 100 to Rs 39,600 per kg on back of increased offtake by industrial units, it further said. Traders said apart from a weak trend overseas, fall in demand from local jewellers and retailers at the domestic spot markets kept the prices of the precious metal lower.

Here are five things to know about gold and silver rates:

1. Globally, gold rose on Friday to a more than three-month peak as investors rushed to the safety of bullion as stock markets around the globe plunged, putting the metal on track for its fourth week of gains, reported news agency Reuters. Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $1,234.35 an ounce in the intraday trade, having earlier gained nearly 1 per cent to $1,243.32, its highest since mid-July.

2. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 40 each to Rs 32,550 and Rs 32,400 per 10 grams respectively. It had lost Rs 35 on Friday.

3. Sovereign gold, also weakened by Rs 100 to Rs 24,700 per piece of eight grams.

4. On the other hand, silver ready staged a comeback by rising Rs 100 to Rs 39,600 per kg, while silver weekly based delivery fell by Rs 50 to Rs 38,710 per kg.

5. Silver coins, however, were unaltered at Rs 75,000 for buying and Rs 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)