Gold Prices Fall After Two Days Of Gains: 5 Things To Know

Gold prices fell by Rs 360 to Rs 33,370 per 10 grams on Tuesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoting the All India Sarafa Association. Silver also followed suit and weakened by Rs 290 to Rs 37,560 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. The decline in gold prices came due to a weak trend overseas and easing demand from jewellers at the domestic market, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. The yellow metal had gained by Rs. 110 to Rs. 33,730 per 10 grams on Monday.

Here are five things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 360 to Rs 33,370 per 10 grams and Rs 33,200 per 10 gram, respectively.

2. Globally, gold held steady on Tuesday after posting its biggest one-day percentage fall in two months in the previous session, as Washington's fresh trade threats against China eclipsed investor optimism spurred by a US-Mexico deal, reported news agency Reuters.

3. Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,328.78 per ounce in intraday trade, while US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,332.30 an ounce.

4. Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 26,700 per eight grams.

5. Silver ready fell by Rs 290 to Rs 37,560 per kg, while weekly-based delivery dropped Rs 72 to Rs 36,655 per kg. Silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

