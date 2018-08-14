Gold Prices Fall For Second Straight Day: 5 Things To Know

Gold prices eased by Rs 30 to Rs 30,630 per 10 gram, driven by a subdued global trend.

Gold prices fell for second straight day on Tuesday even as global prices of the yellow metal recovered from 17-month lows hit on Monday. Safe haven buying did not help lift gold prices, said experts. Strength in the dollar led to weakness in the rupee which hit an all-time low of 70.09 against the US dollar. There was a lot of economic turmoil after the Turkish lira hit a record low against the US dollar on Monday. Investors traditionally use gold as a means of preserving the value of their assets during times of political and economic uncertainty and inflation, but it has this year failed to benefit, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Silver too plunged by Rs 335 to Rs 38,715 per kg due to poor offtake by industrial units and coin makers.