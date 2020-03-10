Gold Pares Gains After Surging Over 1% As Coronavirus Spooks Equities

Typically, gold shares an inverse relation with equities

Gold Rates On March 9: Gold prices trimmed intraday gains after rebounding more than 1 per cent on Monday, as a continuing selloff across global equity markets increased the appeal of the yellow metal as a safe haven. MCX gold futures jumped by Rs 614 per 10 grams - or 1.39 per cent - from their previous close to touch Rs 44,772 per 10 grams at the strongest level of the day, before settling at Rs 44,393 per 10 grams. At 11:30 pm, the gold futures contract (delivery on April 3) were left with a gain of 0.53 per cent (Rs 235) compared with the previous close of Rs 44,158 per 10 grams.

Analysts said gains in equity markets following sharp losses in past few sessions amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, which made investors rush to safer assets such as gold. Typically, gold shares an inverse relation with equities.

According to Mumbai-based industry body IBJA or India Bullion and Jewellers Association, the indicative selling price of gold jewellery stood at Rs 44,010 per 10 grams (excluding GST) in the second half of the day.

Gold jewellery prices vary in different parts of India - the second largest consumer of the precious metal - due to factors such as excise duty, state taxes and making charges.

Domestic equity markets suffered their worst single-day fall in four and a half years on Monday, tracking global markets, as panic over the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak intensified while oil prices plummeted.

The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 5.17 per cent lower at 35,634.95 whereas the broader the NSE Nifty 50 benchmark shut shop down 4.90 per cent at 10,451.45 - its worst daily decline since August 2015.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus has topped 110,000 globally as the outbreak reached more countries and caused more economic carnage.

Analysts expect the decline in crude prices to help boost economic growth in India, one of the world's top oil importers, but shares in large oil companies slumped on Monday.

What Analysts Say On Current Gold Rate

Analysts say gold rates may pick up in the near term due to fears the coronavirus outbreak may hamper world economy.

“COMEX gold trades near $1680/oz after testing a high of $1704.3/oz, the highest level since Dec.2012. Gold rallied sharply today on safe haven buying due to sell-off in crude oil price amid signs of Russia-Saudi price war. The increasing spread of virus outbreak has also dampened risk sentiment,” said Ravindra Rao, VP-head commodity research at Kotak Securities.

"Gold rallied sharply in a knee jerk reaction and could see some stability once financial markets stabilize however overall outlook is still positive as risk factors for global economy continue to rise,” he added.