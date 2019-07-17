Gold Price Edges Lower To Rs 35,500 Per 10 Grams Amid Low Demand

Gold prices in Delhi fell by Rs 70 per 10 grams to Rs 35,500 per 10 grams on Wednesday, amid low demand from jewellers and weakness in the global markets. With the mild loss on Wednesday, the price of gold in the national capital gave up some of the gains registered in the previous session. On Tuesday, the precious metal prices had risen by Rs 100 per 10 grams. On the other hand, silver prices surged by Rs 660 to Rs 40,190 per kilogram on Wednesday.

Here are key things to know about gold and silver prices today:

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 70 to Rs 35,500 and Rs 35,330 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign gold held steady at Rs 27,400 per eight grams. In the global commodity markets, gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar held near a one-week high on the back of better-than-expected retail sales data from the US. Spot gold was last seen trading 0.3 per cent lower at $1,402.42 per ounce. Investors awaited direction on interest rates from the Federal Reserve. The prices of the yellow metal were on track for a third straight session of losses as robust US data trimmed expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut by the US central bank. Silver ready jumped by Rs 660 to Rs 40,190 per kilogram. The white metal meant for a weekly-based delivery gained by Rs 687 per kilogram to Rs 39,397 per kilogram. Silver coins remained flat at Rs 81,000 for buying and Rs 82,000 for selling of 100 pieces. Gold prices in the national capital have risen 3.59 per cent so far this month.

