Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Trading Low

Gold prices today: Yellow metal trading flat today

June gold contracts were trading lower by 0.05% at Rs 48,204 for 10 grams during the opening hours of Thursday on the multi commodity exchange (MCX). May silver futures were trading 0.03% lower at Rs 70,316 a kg.

Gold and silver had showed robust growth on Wednesday in international markets. Gold hit a two-months high and silver also hit one-month high on the Comex division. Meanwhile India Gold MCX June futures were trading flat on Thursday, tracking a dim trend seen in the international spot prices.

Gold prices could reach the $1800 per troy ounce while Silver May futures contract settled at $26.57 per troy ounce. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the domestic markets.

Yellow metal and silver gained amid weakness in the dollar index and decline on benchmark 10-year bond yields in the United States.