Gold, Silver Prices Fall Sharply; Yellow Metal Trades Below Rs 51,150

Gold and silver futures fell sharply on Monday, taking cues from international spot rates. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, due for a June 3 delivery, were last seen 1.21 per cent down at Rs 51,127, compared to the previous close of Rs 51,754. Silver futures, due for a May 5 delivery, were last seen 1.56 per cent lower at Rs 62,562 against the previous close of Rs 63,556.

Domestic spot gold with a purity of 24 carats opened at Rs 51,406 per 10 grams today, and silver at Rs 62,820 per kilogram - both rates excluding GST (goods and services tax), according to Mumbai-based industry body India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Globally, gold prices fell today as elevated U.S. Treasury yields pressured demand for bullion. Also, an expected big interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve to contain rising inflationary pressures weighed on sentiment. Spot gold retreated 0.52 per cent to $1,886.47 per ounce. U.S. gold futures dropped 1.18 per cent to $1,886.80.

Bullion is considered a safe store of value during geopolitical and economic crises and also acts as a hedge against inflation. But, higher yields and a firmer dollar make gold more expensive for other currency holders. Simply put, if dollar and yields strengthen, commodity rates usually decline.

Ravi Singh, Vice-President and Head of Research, ShareIndia: "Gold prices are expected to outperform even after the current war tension settles due to the after-effects of war, higher commodities prices and soared inflation. The world would see some sort of recession zone where gold would be the preferred asset above all."

He suggested, "Buy Zone near - Rs 51,500 for the target of Rs 51,800. Sell Zone below - Rs 51,300 for the target of Rs 51,000."

Amit Khare, AVP - Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity Ltd: "As per the technical chart, gold and silver are trading at oversold zone. Any time we can see a huge short covering rally. Momentum indicator RSI also cited the same in hourly as well as the daily chart. Any gap down opening is an opportunity for investors. So traders are advised to create fresh buy positions near given support levels. They should focus important technical levels given for the day: June Gold closing price Rs 51,754, Support 1 - Rs 51,300, Support 2 - Rs 51,000, Resistance 1 - Rs 51,850, Resistance 2 - Rs 52,000. July Silver closing price Rs 64,349, Support 1 - Rs 63,700, Support 2 - Rs 62,800, Resistance 1 - Rs 65,700, Resistance 2 - Rs 66,200."