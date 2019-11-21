Gold Price At Rs 38,290 Per 10 Grams In Delhi: 10 Things To Know

Gold Prices Today: Globally, gold prices were held steady on Thursday.

Gold prices were last seen at Rs 38,290 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, according to India Bullion and Jewellers' Association (IBJA). These rates are exclusive of a 3 per cent Goods and services Tax (GST) and making charges, industry body IBJA mentioned on its website. IBJA is a Mumbai-based association consisting of gold dealers, traders and jewellers. Analysts say marginal appreciation in rupee led to the fall in gold rates on Thursday.