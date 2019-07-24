Gold Prices Rise On Firm Global Cues: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign gold also gained by by Rs 100 to Rs 27,500 per eight grams

Gold prices rose by Rs 150 to Rs 35,870 per 10 grams on Wednesday, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. The increase in prices came on the back of a firm global trend. Gold prices had fallen by Rs. 250 per 10 grams on Tuesday. Apart from global factors, buying by local jewellers boosted sentiment in the bullion market, the report said citing analysts. Silver rates also gained by Rs 350 to Rs 42,300 per kilogram. The increase in prices of the white metal came due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Here are key things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. Globally, gold prices rose on expectations of monetary policy easing from major central banks to shore up the global economy though a stronger dollar curbed gains, reported news agency Reuters.

2. Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $1,426.62 per ounce in intraday trade, but was still short of last week's peak at $1,452.60. US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.4 per cent to $1,427.00 per ounce.

3. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity gained Rs 150 each to Rs 35,870 and Rs 35,700 per 10 gram, respectively.



4. Sovereign gold also gained by by Rs 100 to Rs 27,500 per eight grams.

5. Silver ready jumped by Rs 350 to Rs 42,300 per kg and weekly-based delivery also gained by Rs 511 to Rs 41,546 per kg. Silver coins traded higher by Rs 1,000 at Rs 85,000 for buying and Rs 86,000 for selling of 100 pieces, respectively.

