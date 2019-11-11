Gold Price At Rs 38,070 Per 10 Grams In Delhi: All You Need To Know

Gold demand in 2019 could drop 8 per cent from a year ago to around 700 tonnes, said an expert.

Gold prices stood at Rs 38,070 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, according to India Bullion and Jewellers' Association (IBJA). These rates are exclusive of 3 per cent Goods and services Tax (GST) and making charges, industry body IBJA mentioned on its website. IBJA is a Mumbai-based association consisting of gold dealers, traders and jewellers. Gold rates were helped by a recovery in global prices of the yellow metal and weakness in the rupee against the US dollar, according to analysts.