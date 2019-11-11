Gold Price At Rs 38,070 Per 10 Grams In Delhi: All You Need To Know

Here are 10 things to know about current gold prices:
- Gold prices have remained near record levels for past few weeks, forcing many buyers to delay their purchases during the festival season which typically leads to higher demand for the precious metals.
- Global prices rose after touching a three-month low in the previous session, on lingering concerns over the US-China trade deal and world economic growth.
- The trade war has roiled financial markets and spurred fears of a global economic slowdown, pushing gold rates up 14 per cent so far this year.
- Spot gold was last seen trading 0.3 per cent up at $1,462.83 per ounce on Monday, while US gold futures were flat at $1,462.90 per ounce.
- Trade talks with China were moving along "very nicely," US President Donald Trump said on Saturday, but the US would only make a deal with Beijing if it was the right deal for America.
- Washington and Beijing had agreed to roll back tariffs as part of the first phase of a trade deal, but Donald Trump later denied any such agreement.
- The rupee shed 26 paise to hit 71.54 against the dollar at the weakest level recorded on Monday.
- In India, gold demand is expected to fall to its lowest level in three years in 2019, the World Gold Council (WGC) said earlier this month, as domestic prices climb to a record against a backdrop of falling earnings in rural areas.
- Gold demand in 2019 could drop 8 per cent from a year ago to around 700 tonnes, the lowest since 2016, said Somasundaram PR, the managing director of WGC's operations.
- Gold imports into India fell for a fourth straight month in October from a year ago as near record-high prices dampened buying during key festivals in the world's second-biggest consumer of the metal, news agency Reuters reported citing a government source earlier this month.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.