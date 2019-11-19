Gold Price At Rs 38,410 Per 10 Grams In Delhi, Details Here

In India, gold demand is expected to fall to its lowest level in three years in 2019, the WGC said.

Gold prices were last seen at Rs 38,410 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to India Bullion and Jewellers' Association (IBJA). These rates are exclusive of a 3 per cent Goods and services Tax (GST) and making charges, industry body IBJA mentioned on its website. IBJA is a Mumbai-based association consisting of gold dealers, traders and jewellers.