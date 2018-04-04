Gold Prices Steady Today, Silver Rates Fall: 5 Things To Know Gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity, in thin trading, ended flat at Rs 31,610 and Rs 31,460 per 10 gram, respectively.

Share EMAIL PRINT n global commodity markets, gold jumped 0.7 per cent to $1,342 an ounce



Late on Tuesday, the Trump administration announced 25 per cent tariffs on $50 billion of annual imports from China, covering around 1,300 industrial technology, transport and medical products. China's finance ministry then responded with its own penalties on $50 billion of US goods ranging from cars, chemicals and corn to whisky, cigars and tobacco.



5 Things To Know About Gold Price Today



Gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity, in thin trading, ended flat at Rs 31,610 and Rs 31,460 per 10 gram, respectively.



Sovereign also remained unaltered at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight gram.



In New Delhi, silver ready lost Rs 200 to Rs 39,400 per kg and weekly-based delivery shed Rs 235 to Rs 38,560 per kg.



Silver coins however continued to be enquired at the previous level of Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.



In global commodity markets, gold jumped 0.7 per cent to $1,342 an ounce, recovering some of Tuesday's losses.



New Delhi: Gold firm stayed steady today at Rs 31,610 per 10 gram in scattered deals despite firm trend overseas. But silver prices fell by Rs 200 to Rs 39,400 per kg at the bullion market today due to reduced offtake even as gold held steady. Traders attributed the fall in silver to subdued demand from industrial units and coin makers at the local spot market. In global markets, gold prices remained firm amid China-US trade tensions , which left investors reluctant to take positions in anything but the safest of assets.Late on Tuesday, the Trump administration announced 25 per cent tariffs on $50 billion of annual imports from China, covering around 1,300 industrial technology, transport and medical products. China's finance ministry then responded with its own penalties on $50 billion of US goods ranging from cars, chemicals and corn to whisky, cigars and tobacco.Gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity, in thin trading, ended flat at Rs 31,610 and Rs 31,460 per 10 gram, respectively.Sovereign also remained unaltered at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight gram.In New Delhi, silver ready lost Rs 200 to Rs 39,400 per kg and weekly-based delivery shed Rs 235 to Rs 38,560 per kg. Silver coins however continued to be enquired at the previous level of Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.In global commodity markets, gold jumped 0.7 per cent to $1,342 an ounce, recovering some of Tuesday's losses.