Gold Prices Break Three-Day Fall: 5 Things To Know

Gold Prices Today: Positive global trend and strong local buying supported the uptrend.

Gold prices recovered on Saturday after falling for three consecutive days. A positive global trend and strong buying in the local market supported the uptrend in gold prices. Silver prices also rose backed by increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. The yellow metal had lost Rs 425 in the previous three days. Globally, gold rose by 0.83 per cent to $1,192.20 an ounce and silver by 2.85 per cent to $14.64 an ounce in New York in Friday's trade, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

Here are five things to know about gold, silver rates on Saturday:

1. Gold rates bounced back by Rs 250 to Rs 31,550 per 10 gram at the bullion market in sync with a firm trend overseas amid fresh buying by local jewellers.

2. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity climbed Rs 250 each to Rs 31,550 and Rs 31,400 per 10 gram, respectively.

3. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,500 per piece of 8 gram.

4. Sentiment bolstered largely in tandem with a firm trend overseas and a pick-up in buying by local jewellers at the domestic spot market, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report.

5. Silver ready jumped by Rs 1,100 to Rs 39,100 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 715 to Rs 38,575 per kg. Silver coins, too, flared up by Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces. (With PTI inputs)