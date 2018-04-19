Gold Prices Rise Today For Third Day In A Row, Silver Tops Rs 41,000

5 Things To Know About Gold, Silver Rates Today
In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity advanced by Rs 250 each to Rs 32,630 and Rs 32,480 per ten gram, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs 380 in the previous two sessions.
Sovereign, however, held steady at Rs 24,900 per piece of eight grams.
(Read: Should You Invest In Gold? Here's What Experts Say)
In line with gold, silver ready spurted by Rs 1,030 to Rs 41,480 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 960 to Rs 40,450 per kg.
Silver coins too rose by Rs 1,000 to Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
Global gold rates were flat today, weighed down by a firmer dollar and a decline in global geopolitical tensions, breaking a string of gains for four successive sessions. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,346.60 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,349.90 per ounce. "Uncertainty has decreased somewhat. Geopolitical worries, trade risk have moved to the background," said commodity strategist Georgette Boele at ABN AMRO.