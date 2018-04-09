Gold Prices Rise To Touch Rs Rs 31,500 Today: 5 Things To Know In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity added Rs 30 each to Rs 31,500 and Rs 31,350 per 10 grams, respectively.

Gold prices had risen by Rs 120 in Saturday's trade.



New Delhi: Shrugging off a weak overseas trend, gold prices edged higher by by Rs 30 to Rs 31,500 per ten grams at the bullion market today on continued buying by local jewellers,. Gold traders said that steady buying by local jewellers at domestic spot market supported the domestic gold prices but a weak trend overseas capped the gains. Silver followed suit and strengthened by Rs 50 to Rs 39,250 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity added Rs 30 each to Rs 31,500 and Rs 31,350 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metals had gained Rs 120 in Saturday's trade.Sovereign, however, remained steady at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams.Tracking gold, silver ready edged higher by Rs 50 to Rs 39,250 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 90 to Rs 38,325 per kg. Silver coins, however, remained flat at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.In global markets, spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,331.83 an ounce and US gold futures were nearly unchanged at $1,335.70 an ounce. Investors awaited developments on the simmering trade spat between the United States and China. "We've had certain comments from the United States about trade conflict over the last week and this weekend. The market is being dismissive about those issues until they see any real impact on the ground," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes, adding there was a little bit of a sell-off in the gold market as a consequence. US President Donald Trump predicted on Sunday that China would take down its trade barriers, expressing optimism despite escalating trade tensions between the two nations.