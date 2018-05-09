Gold Prices Rise For Fourth Straight Session Today. 5 Points To Know

Here are 5 things to know about gold prices today:
1. According to traders, increased buying by jewellers to meet ongoing wedding season and demand at the domestic spot market helped gold prices trade marginally higher.
2. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity edged up by Rs 10 each to Rs 32,240 and Rs 32,090 per 10 grams, respectively. (Also read: Physical Gold, Gold ETFs Or Gold Bonds: Where To Invest Your Money?)
3. A weak trend was seen overseas. The dollar regained ground after briefly dipping following US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal but this restricted the gains, said analysts. A depreciating rupee against the dollar made imports of gold costlier, which supported the uptrend, analysts further said.
4. Gold had gained Rs 250 in the previous three sessions. Sovereign gold remained flat at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams.
Comments5. On the other hand, silver ready fell by Rs 80 to Rs 40,570 per kg, while weekly-based delivery held steady at Rs 39,870 per kg. Silver coins, however, remained unaltered at Rs 75,000 for buying and Rs 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
(With inputs from PTI)