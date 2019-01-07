Gold Prices Rise By 150 Rupees On Global Cues: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 25,200 per piece of eight grams.

Gold prices rose by Rs 150 to trade at Rs 32,650 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Monday, helped by increased buying by local jewellers and a firm global trend, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Silver also rallied by Rs 410 to end at Rs 40,010 per kg on rise in offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Gold got a boost following a pick-up in buying by local jewellers as well as retailers and a firming trend overseas, as a weak dollar raised appeal of the precious metal as a safe haven, reported the agency citing bullion traders.

Here are five things to know about gold, silver prices today:

1. Globally, gold rose on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar on expectations that the US Federal Reserve might apply brakes on its monetary tightening cycle in 2019, although an improved risk appetite limited gains for the safe haven metal, reported news agency Reuters.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $1,288.65 per ounce in intraday trade. US gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to $1,290.70 per ounce.

2. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities rallied by Rs 150 each to Rs 32,650 and Rs 32,500 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 190 in the previous session.

3. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 25,200 per piece of eight grams.

4. Silver ready prices went up by Rs 410 to Rs 40,010 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 136 to Rs 39,309 per kg.

5. Silver coins, however, remained unaltered at Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

