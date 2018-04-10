Gold Prices Rise Beyond Rs 31,500, Silver Gains: 5 Things To Know

Five Things To Know About Gold Price Rise Today
In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity gained Rs 50 each to Rs 31,550 and Rs 31,400 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs 150 in the previous two sessions.
Sovereign however remained flat at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight gram in limited deals.
Silver ready also hardened by Rs 150 to Rs 39,400 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 120 to Rs 38,445 per kg.
Silver coins however continued to be traded at previous level of Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
Globally, gold price fell 0.09 per cent to $1,334.50 an ounce and silver by 0.12 per cent to $16.45 an ounce in Singapore. Gold prices dipped today in global markets after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower import tariffs on certain products, helping soothe fears over an escalating trade row with the United States. Mr Xi promised to open the country's economy further and lower import tariffs on products including cars. His comments sent global equity markets higher.