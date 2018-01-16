Gold Price Rises Above Rs 31,000 Today: 5 Things To Know

5 Things To Know About Gold Price Rise Today:
1) Marketmen attributed the rise in gold price to steady buying by local jewellers, driven by ongoing wedding season amid higher global rates.
2) Globally, gold rose 0.08 per cent to $1,340.70 an ounce and silver by 0.03 per cent to $17.34 an ounce in Singapore.
3) Besides, a fall in rupee's value against the dollar today made imports of the metal costlier, thus fuelling the uptrend, they said. The rupee weakened today to 64.03 against the dollar vs its Monday's closing price of 63.49. Weighing on the rupee, India's December trade deficit widened to its highest in more than three years as higher import bills for gold and crude oil weighed on rising exports, government data showed on Monday.
4) In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity added Rs 100 each to Rs 31,050 and Rs 30,900 per 10 grams respectively. Sovereign also edged up by Rs 50 to Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams.
(With PTI inputs)