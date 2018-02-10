Gold Prices Remain Up On Sustained Jeweller's Buying

Silver, however, fell by Rs 180 to Rs 39,050 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
Traders said increased buying by local jewellers to meet the wedding season demand at domestic spot market mainly kept gold prices higher but a weak trend overseas capped the gain.
Globally, gold fell 0.20 per cent to USD 1,315.70 an ounce and silver by 0.37 per cent to $16.43 an ounce in New York in yesterday's trade.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity inched up further by Rs 30 each to Rs 31,200 and Rs 31,050 per 10 grams, respectively. It had gained Rs 220 yesterday.
Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams in limited deals.
Silver ready also declined by Rs 180 to Rs 39,050 per kg, while weekly-based delivery edged up by Rs 45 to Rs 37,950 per kg.
Comments
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)