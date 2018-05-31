NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sovereign Gold Bonds; Returns, Benefits, Risks

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for physical gold.

Commodities | | Updated: May 31, 2018
Sovereign Gold Bonds; Returns, Benefits, Risks

Sovereign Gold Bonds offer interest at rate of 2.50% (fixed rate) p.a on amount of initial investment.

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash, and the bonds are redeemed in cash on maturity. The bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the central government. Banks, exchanges, and designated agents, among others, issue the SGBs, to which interested buyers can subscribe to via an application form. SGBs offer an interest at the rate of 2.50 per cent (fixed rate) per annum on the amount of initial investment, according to the RBI website.

Here are 5 things you should know about investments in Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs)
1. Benefits of SGBs over physical gold: The quantity of gold for which an investor pays is protected, since he receives the current market price at the time of redemption/ premature redemption. SGBs offer a superior alternative to holding gold in physical form. The risks and costs of storage are eliminated. Investors are assured of the market value of gold at the time of maturity and periodical interest. SGBs are free from issues such as making charges and purity that prevail in the case of physical gold in jewellery form. The bonds are held in the books of the RBI or in demat form, eliminating the risk of loss of scrip etc.

2. Risks involved while investing in SGBs: There may be a risk of the part of capital loss if the market price of gold declines. However, the investor does not lose in terms of the units of gold, which he has paid for.

3. Investment limits in SGBs: The bonds are issued in denominations of one gram of gold and in the multiples thereof. The minimum investment in SGBs is one gram with a maximum limit of subscription of 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities notified by the government from time to time per fiscal year (April - March).

Comments
4. Returns on SGBs: For simplification purposes the following example tries to elucidate on the tax treatment under various investment avenues, for calculation purposes several reasonable assumptions have been made which are as follows:
•    Investment Amount- Rs 100,000
•    Investment Horizon- 1 Yr, 3 Yr and 5 Yr
•    Annual appreciation in Gold Prices -10%
•    Average annual  inflation of 5% for the period 5 Yrs
•    Individual Tax Slab- 10 %
 
HorizonLine ItemsPhysical GoldSovereign Gold BondGold ETF
1 YrValue of Gold1,10,0001,10,0001,10,000
 Indexation Benefit Factor                         -                                           -                        - 
 Cost of Acquisition1,00,0001,00,0001,00,000
 Profit10,00010,00010,000
 TAX@10% (Excluding Cess)1,0001,0001,000
 Interest Income                         - 2,500                       - 
 Tax on Interest@10% (Excluding Cess)                         - 250                       - 
 Total Income10,00012,50010,000
 Total Tax1,0001,2501,000
 NET PROFIT9,00011,2509,000
3 YrValue of Gold1,33,1001,33,1001,33,100
 Indexation Benefit Factor1.161.161.16
 Cost of Acquisition1,15,7631,15,7631,15,763
 Profit17,33817,33817,338
 LTCG@20% (Excluding Cess)3,4683,4683,468
 Interest Income                         - 7,500                       - 
 Tax@10% (Excluding Cess)                         - 750                       - 
 Total Income17,33824,83817,338
 Total Tax3,4684,2183,468
 NET PROFIT13,87020,62013,870
5 YrValue of Gold1,94,8721,94,8721,94,872
 Indexation Benefit Factor1.281.281.28
 Cost of Acquisition1,27,6281,27,6281,27,628
 Profit67,24467,24467,244
 LTCG@20% (Excluding Cess)13,449                                          - 13,449
 Interest Income                         - 12,500                       - 
 Tax@10% (Excluding Cess)                         - 1,250                       - 
 Total Income67,24479,74467,244
 Total Tax13,4491,25013,449
 NET PROFIT53,79578,49453,795

(As told by Rahul Agarwal, Director, Wealth Discovery/EZ Wealth)

5. Physical gold/ETFs or SGBs? "When it comes to investment in gold, the investment under Sovereign Gold Bond schemes is superlative to buying physical gold or investing in gold ETF. The paper returns for physical gold as well as gold ETFs are the same. However, both of these investments are subject to transaction charges in the form of making charges or ETF management fee," Mr Agarwal said.

