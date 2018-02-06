Gold Prices Jump To 14-Month High Amid Rout In Stock Markets: 5 Points

5 Things To Know About Gold Price Rise Today:
1) Traders said a massive sell-off in stock markets globally led investors to seek shelter in safe haven investments, particularly precious metals.
2) In global markets, gold was up for a fourth day in the last five, at $1,340 per ounce.
3) The Sensex today slumped nearly 1275 points at day's low, tracking a selloff in global equity markets. Overnight, the US Dow fell over 4 per cent- its biggest selloff in over six years, erasing all of its 2018 gains, while the S&P 500 took a beating. Most of the Asian equity markets followed the suit, with Japan's Nikkei slumping nearly 5 per cent.
4) In Delhi, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity rallied by Rs 330 each to Rs 31,600 and Rs 31,450 per 10 gram, a level last seen on November 9, 2016. Sovereign, however, held flat at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams.
(With PTI inputs)