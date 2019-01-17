Gold Prices Gain By 425 Rupees In 4 Days: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign gold too rose by Rs 100 to Rs 25,500 per piece of eight grams.

Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 110 per grams to advance the gaining streak for the fourth straight day at the bullion market, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The climb in prices came on increased demand from local jewellers, said PTI quoting the All India Sarafa Association. Silver, however, declined by Rs 300 to Rs 40,200 per kg on subdued demand from industrial units and coin makers. Gold prices firmed up in line with positive global cues, said the report citing traders.

Here are five things to know about gold, silver prices today:



1. Gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities advanced by Rs 110 each to Rs 33,300 per 10 grams and Rs 33,150 per 10 grams, respectively.

2. Sovereign gold too rose by Rs 100 to Rs 25,500 per piece of eight grams. In the previous three days, gold prices went up by Rs 315.

3. Gloablly, gold held firm, up 0.1 per cent at $1,294.04 per ounce in intraday trade, supported by weakness in stock markets due to concern over China's economic outlook and possible US tariffs on European cars, reported news agency Reuters. US gold futures were unchanged at $1,293.70.

4. Silver ready declined by Rs 300 to Rs 40,200 per kg, while weekly-based delivery dropped Rs 143 to Rs 39,690 per kg.



5. Silver coins, however, held flat at Rs 77,000 for buying and Rs 78,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)