Gold Prices Rise On Strong Global Cues: 5 Things To Know

Gold prices rose by Rs 200 to Rs 33,570 per 10 grams on Wednesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoting the All India Sarafa Association. Tracking gold, silver also surged by Rs 330 to Rs 37,890 per kg on fresh offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Sentiment turned bullish due to positive trend overseas and rise in domestic demand, which mainly pushed gold prices higher, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. The precious metal had fallen by Rs. 360 to Rs. 33,370 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Here are five things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 200 to Rs 33,570 per 10 grams and Rs 33,400 per 10 grams, respectively.

2. Globally, gold prices rose on Wednesday after hitting a one-week low in the previous session, as worries over US-China trade war flared up, curbing risk appetite and increasing the appeal of safe-haven bullion.

3. Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $1,335.34 in intraday trade, after falling to its lowest since June 3 at $1,319.35 in the previous session. US gold futures were up 0.6 per cent at $1,339 an ounce.

4. Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 26,700 per eight grams.

5. Silver ready advanced by Rs 330 to Rs 37,890 per kg, while weekly-based delivery climbed Rs 251 to Rs 36,906 per kg. Silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)