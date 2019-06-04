Gold Prices Rise For Second Straight Day: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 26,700 per eight grams

Extending its gains for second consecutive day, gold prices on Tuesday surged Rs 175 to Rs 33,370 per 10 grams, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoting the All India Sarafa Association. Tracking gold, silver also gained Rs 250 to 37,750 per kg on more offtake by industrial units and coin makers. The rise in gold prices came due to a pick-up in demand from local jewellers and retailers in the domestic market, said the PTI report quoting traders.

Here are five things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity surged by Rs 175 each to Rs 33,370 per 10 grams and Rs 33,200 per 10 grams, respectively. On Monday, gold had gained by Rs 75 to Rs 33,195 per 10 grams.

2. Globally, gold prices held steady on Tuesday, hovering near a three-month high hit in the previous session, as global slowdown worries driven by trade conflicts amid expectations of a US interest rate cut stoked investors towards the safe-haven bullion, reported news agency Reuters.

3. Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,323.81 per ounce, in intraday trade, after touching its highest since February 27 at $1,327.90 in the previous session. US gold futures were steady at $1,328.30 an ounce.

4. Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 26,700 per eight grams.

5. Meanwhile, silver ready rose Rs 250 to Rs 37,750 per kg, while weekly-based delivery advanced Rs 162 to Rs 36,626 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)