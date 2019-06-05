Gold Prices Remain Unchanged: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign gold was stable at Rs 26,700 per eight grams.

Breaking its two-day gaining streak, gold prices held steady at 33,370 per ten 10 grams on Wednesday reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoting the All India Sarafa Association. However, silver prices rallied by Rs 100 to Rs 37,850 per kg. Silver prices rose on pick-up in offtake by industrial units and coin makers at the local spot market, bullion traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. The yellow metal on Tuesday had gained by Rs. 175 to Rs. 33,370 per 10 grams.

Here are five things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. Globally, gold prices rose to a more than three-month high, after latest comments from US Fed officials lifted expectations of a cut in interest rate, pushing the dollar to a multi-week low, reported news agency Reuters.

2. Spot gold jumped 0.7% to $1,333.90 per ounce in intraday trade, after clocking its highest level since February 21 at $1,335.41 earlier in the session. US gold futures climbed 0.8 per cent to $1,339.60 an ounce.

3. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity held steady at Rs 33,370 per ten 10 grams and Rs 33,200 per 10 grams, respectively. Sovereign gold, too, was stable at Rs 26,700 per eight grams.

4. Silver ready surged by Rs 100 to Rs 37,850 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 227 to Rs 36,853 per kg. Silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

5. Meanwhile, gold imports in May jumped 49 per cent from a year earlier to 116 tonnes, reported news agency Reuters quoting a government source.

(With agency inputs)