Gold Prices Touch All-Time High On Pickup In Demand By Jewellers: 10 Things To Know

Gold prices touched a new high of Rs 35,970 per 10 grams in Delhi on Monday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The yellow metal touched the record mark after gaining by Rs 100 on buying from local jewellers. On Saturday, gold prices had declined by Rs 80 per 10 grams in the national capital. Meanwhile, silver prices advanced by Rs 260 to Rs 41,960 per kilogram. The increase in the prices of the white metal came on the back of fresh buying from industrial units and coin makers.

Here are key things to know about gold and silver prices today:

"Today's (Monday) gold price of Rs 35,970 per 10 grams is the highest till date," Press Trust of India quoted Surendra Jain, vice-president, All India Sarafa Association, as saying. The decline in equity markets also aided the gold prices as investors moved towards safe-haven assets, according to analysts. Globally, gold prices gained as tensions in the Middle East and weaker financial markets supported the metal, while a stronger dollar kept a lid on gains, reported news agency Reuters. Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,427.31 per ounce in intraday trade. US gold futures were also up 0.1 per cent at $1,427.80 an ounce. Gold prices had hit $1,452.60 in the previous session, its highest since May 2013, before closing 1.5 per cent lower. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity gained Rs 100 each to Rs 35,970 and Rs 35,800 per 10 grams, respectively. Sovereign gold also advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 27,500 per eight grams. Silver ready rose by Rs 260 to Rs 41,960 per kg, while weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 391 to Rs 41,073 per kilogram. However, silver coins remained steady at Rs 84,000 for buying and Rs 85,000 for selling of 100 pieces. India is the world's second-biggest consumer of gold. Earlier this month, the government raised import duties on gold and other precious metals to 12.5 per cent from 10 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

