Gold Prices Rise To Reclaim 33,000 Rupee-Mark: 5 Things To Know

Gold prices on Monday rallied by Rs 65 to Rs 33,018 per 10 grams reported news agency Press Trust of India quoting the All India Sarafa Association. The rise came on the back of fresh buying by jewellers. Silver, however, declined by Rs 175 to Rs 38,000 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Despite a weak global trend, gold prices saw an upward movement due to rise in demand from local jewellers as well as retailers, said the report citing traders.

Here are five things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. Gold prices fell on Monday as Sino-US trade tensions and uncertainty over a deal weighed on yuan, making bullion expensive for buyers in world's largest consumer - China, reported news agency Reuters.

2. Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $1,282.78 per ounce, in intraday trade. US gold futures slipped 0.2 per cent to $1,283.40 an ounce.

3. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity advanced by Rs 65 each to Rs 33,018 and Rs 32,848 per 10 grams, respectively. On Saturday, the yellow metal gained Rs 53 to trade at Rs 32,953 per 10 grams.

4. Similarly, sovereign gold rose by Rs 100 to Rs 26,500 per eight grams.

5. Silver ready shed Rs 175 to Rs 38,000 per kg, while weekly-based delivery surged Rs 267 to Rs 37,290 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)

